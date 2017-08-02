Modern Food bullish on health and wellness products

Modern Food Enterprises (MFEL), which recently announced a comprehensive relaunch of its flagship Modern brand, has forayed into health and wellness category in the Mumbai-Thane belt with the introduction of its portfolio of healthy breads. Identifying market potential in the Mumbai-Thane market, the company will further expand retail distribution by 50 per cent. MFEL has also recently upgraded its Goregaon manufacturing unit for the production of the new portfolio. Aseem Soni, CEO and board member, MFEL, said, “We are bullish on the health and wellness segment now. We have chosen to expand our target audience. The health and wellness products were first introduced in South India and we have received tremendous response. In some Southern markets, we have registered 15 per cent growth, following the launch.”

MFEL has also recently revamped its brand identity in order to enhance its market positioning and strengthen its appeal to multiple consumer segments. In the Mumbai-Thane region, Modern presently enjoys an estimated overall 15 per cent market share; the company is looking to increase it to 20 per cent during the next two quarters. In the region, Modern is looking at 25 per cent overall growth, which will be driven by 30 per cent growth in the health and wellness range alone. In terms of nationwide business, the company is looking at 25 per cent increase by FY2018 and to grow revenue to Rs 1,000 crore by FY2021. To achieve this, Modern plans to strengthen its presence in its existing markets including Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnatka and West Bengal.

With financial backing of private equity investor Everstone Group, the 25 per cent overall revenue growth will be driven by volume growth of over 20 per cent in the health and wellness segment. Rajeev Shukla, managing director, Everstone Capital Advisors – Mumbai, and board director, MFEL, said, “The health and wellness segment is growing faster; thats where the market lies today and we will build upon this market. We currently rank No 1 in four out of the six markets where we are present and we will foray into new markets through different possible routes.”

The company has also upgraded all its six plants and there is a pipeline of 35 franchise plants, as part of expansion in new markets. Alongside, the porfolio of breads, Modern also manufactures cakes and musks; however it is largely localised in Southern markets. The company, Aseem added, is planning to grow that portfolio across India.