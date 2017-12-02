Marriott Hotels India to grow leisure market visibility in 2018

Hema Hariramani

Marriott Hotels India will be focusing on growing its business in the leisure market in 2018. The hospitality major, which recently introduced its sales mission ‘Market Marketplace’ in India, currently enjoys strong corporate business and now plans to penerate in the leisure space. Hema Hariramani, director, national sales, Marriott Hotels India, said, “In September 2016, we announced Starwood-Marriott merger, so 2017 has seen a lot of focus on internal processes, training and human resource. In terms of business environment, Starwood and Marriott’s strength has made us more robust. Our loyalty, recall value and reach have increased as a result. This year has been an integration year; 2018 will be an interesting year wherein we will see the returns of all the investments we made in 2017.”

She added, “We have several hotel openings lined up in India. Next year will have a few critical areas which will be our focus from the business point of view. Marriott had less visibility in leisure destinations, but now having presence in destinations such as Mahabaleswar, Goa, Pushkar and more, our focus is on growing the leisure segment. We also have more opportunities in the MICE segment; corporate segment has always been Marriott’s strength which has also complemented the corporate strength of the Starwood Legacy hotels.”

One of company’s important corporate hotels in the country, The Westin Mumbai Garden City has seen a strong growth in room occupancies and average room rates. General manager of the property, Sharad Datta said, “We have also seen growth in F&B space, and overall it has been a good year. For 2018, we are focusing on weddings and MICE. We are primarily a corporate hotel, so 80 per cent of our business is from the corporates. In terms of rooms, our current offerings are fantastic; we will be focusing more on F&B.”

Marriott has several openings in the pipeline in the India market including Renaissance Ahmedabad, JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa, Courtyard Bengaluru Hebbal, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad and more.

Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, multi-property general manager, Renaissance Ahmedabad Hotel, commented, “Ours is an 155-room property to be launched – the third Renaissance hotel in the country. Ahmedabad has a very strong MICE presence. Many big industries are coming to the city, making it a major hub for corporate business, hence MICE is a key focus for us. Ahmedabad is now the next big MICE market in the country. Renaissance Ahmedabad is a trendy lifestyle hotel, the biggest USP being that the hotel has the largest lawn space among all five-star hotel in the city.”