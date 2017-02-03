Louvre Hotels buys majority stake in Sarovar Hotels

Louvre Hotels, the second largest hotel group in Europe has recently acquired a majority stake in Sarovar Hotels and Resorts. Backed by the Chinese group, Jin Jiang International Holdings Louvre will expands its reach through Sarovar’s chain of 75 hotels and resorts. While the brand did not disclose the size of the transaction, the majority of management will be led by Louvre with the exit of private equity stakeholders in Sarovar. Anil Madhok, executive chairman, Sarovar Hotels, stated, “One cannot grow in isolation and this deal will benefit both the groups. There will be no change in the functioning of Sarovar as we still hold a substantial shared holding with the group and the brand will continue to grow as planned.”

The brand did not disclose the size of the transaction. Representing the Jin Jiang Holdings from Europe, Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, chief executive officer, stated, “The deal will give the Indian brand access to Louvre’s resources in reaching out to the global market through the international reservation platform. They will also be able to take advantage from Louvre’s loyalty program which has over 100 million members.”

Louvre’s first penetration in the India market was in 2008 with a partnership with Golden Tulip which currently runs 25 hotels in the country, informed, Saurabh Chawla, head of group development, Louvre Hotels. As part of the deal, Golden Tulip will be amalgamated with Sarovar Hotels. He further mentioned, “The joint venture will strengthen Louvre’s reach in the South East Asia market.”

Sarovar Hotels, one of the largest independent chains in India, has a portfolio of 75 properties in the premium, mid range and budget sectors with brands like Sarovar Premiere, Sarovar Portico and Homotel. Furthermore, the group manages 10 hotels under the Radisson, Park Plaza and Park Inn brands. Founded in 1994 by Anil Madhok, the brand had recently ventured in the international market with properties in Eastern Africa which will further benefit Louvre’s portfolio.

Speaking about future projects, Ajay Bakaya, executive director, Sarovar Hotels, mentioned, “The brand recorded five per cent increase in bookings with occupancy hitting an average of 65-68 per cent last year. There are over 20 hotels under pipeline with an international one coming up near Nairobi airport in a month’s time. We look forward to leverage with Louvre’s resources and stay ahead of the competition in India by crossing the 100 hotel mark soon.” Speaking on the future plans for Louvre, Roulot also hinted at Sarovar properties in Paris, US and Louvre properties in India in the future.