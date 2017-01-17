Loomcrafts to showcase its latest range at FHW Mumbai 2017

Offering a new range of products for the HORECA sector, Loomcrafts will showcase its latest collection at this year’s FHW Mumbai exhibition. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World about the new range, Rahul Jindal, managing director, Loomcrafts, informed, “We are launching a new range of products this year which will include wicker, synthetic wicker and teak outdoor furniture. The new range will vary in quality, price and look, so buyers will have the options to make the right choice according to their budgets.”

The company is over 11 years old and sells to major hotel brands like The Taj Hotels and Resorts, Marriott, Radisson Hotels, etc. Commenting on his long association with the exhibition, he shared, “FHW exhibition is the right platform to re-connect with the clients for us, apart from meeting new clients. Such shows are important for us to maintain our brand name and reach out to more people through the platform.”

When asked about how the industry has changed in the past five years, he reiterated, “The hotel budgets have really cut down in the past five years. Low budgets force the buyers to go for low quality products that fit their costs. The competition has also increased which has led to numerous options for the buyers.”