Japanese confectionery brand Yoku Moku debuts in India

One of Japan’s leading premium confectionery brands Yoku Moku has marked its debut in the India market, with its country partner Liberty Luxuries. Yoku Moku has opened its first gourmet confectionary store in South Mumbai’s Colaba area. Yoku Moku specialises in offering a wide range of gift products, which include the company’s signature product ‘Cigare’ cookies, alongside other confectionery products such as sweets and cookies in assortment.

Jun Nakatsuka, director of sales, Yoku Moku, said, “We had been receiving many enquiries from India, so we carefully researched the market here and the country’s culture. We saw tremendous opportunities in the India market and observed that India has a gifting culture, wherein our brand fits well.”

Similar to other international markets where the company has its presence, it has special focus on wedding gift segment in India. The company plans to get established among the country’s discerned class of consumers. “We are targeting the discerning consumer segment in India. In next year, we will focus on mature markets such as Delhi and Bengaluru; we will expand our presence in India step-by-step. We are not focusing on sales amount, but customer satisfaction,” said Nakatsuka.

Yoku Moku is also looking at institutional businesses such as hotels, airports. In addition, it is planning to foray into online sales in the future. “Our signature product is cigar-shaped cookies. On the other hand, we focus on developing gift boxes for each demand of the customer. We will adopt our Japanese-style promotional strategies in India, which includes face-to-face promotions, rather than advertisements,” added Nakasuka.