IHCL unveils its new brand architecture

All group properties to come under Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris

Sudipta Dev – Mumbai

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) unveiled its new brand architecture recently, marking a significant milestone in the history of the company. Now all the properties of the group (in India and overseas) will come under four categories – Taj Palaces, Taj Hotels, Taj Resorts and Taj Safaris. Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sarna, MD & CEO, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris said, “We are challenging the status quo with respect and without criticising the past.” Sarna, who had joined the company a little over two years ago said, “I joined a family vastly proud of what Taj and its history had to give but not sure what the future had in store. We asked the question – are we relevant ? We asked the people who matter – guests, colleagues, share holders, community and neighbours, and realised we had to take a step back to go forward.”

Focusing on the illustrious heritage of Taj properties, a project Tajness was launched. “The history of our amazing heritage teaches us so much. Taj is the absolute brand that is in the hearts of people. People in India have great love and admiration for the brand. Taj as a brand has the maximum equity. We realised it was time to go back to our roots. We ask for your support and guidance as we reset our journey and go back to our roots,” mentioned Sarna, adding that the company has taken the tough decision to move away from brands that did not capture the emotion of Taj.

The properties under Vivanta by Taj and the Gateway brands will consequently come under the Taj brand category. It is expected that the transition of all hotels under the new brand architecture will get completed by December 2017.

Four distinct experience zones (Taj Palaces, Taj Hotels, Taj Resorts and Taj Safaris) were showcased at the announcement event.