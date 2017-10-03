IHCL to continue driving growth from India sales missions

Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, which recent debuted its sales mission in the India, has announced that the company will organise it every year in key markets of New Delhi and Mumbai. Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris has been organising sales missions in the Middle East, in adition to small-scale roadshows in the US and UK. Renu Basu, global vice president – sales, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, said, “This is the first time we have organised it in this format in India. We do it more in the international markets, due to large geographical nature. We decided to establish it in India as well, as the number of our hotels has grown. This serves as a nice platform for the industry to meet us, understand our products, enhance business opportunities and build relationships,” adding that the company received good response. The Delhi event witnessed around 700 visitors and over 300 in Mumbai. The sales mission was held In Delhi at Taj Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi and Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The sales mission saw particapation of 39 hotels, including international properties in Bhutan and Dubai. “Next year we expect more hotel participation, especially from Kerala, Maldives and Sri Lanka. Such sales missions work very well for outbound business; we facilitate a lot of discussions, and it also helps to enhance destination awareness. There has been senior level participation too; we had many hotel general managers participating in the event. Apart from the sales mission, our efforts include Royal Escapes, Taj Holidays among others,” added Basu.

Numerous meetings were been planned keeping in mind the business requirements and needs of the brand’s customers and hotels. Commenting on the MICE business, Basu said, “MICE is growing, we encourage balance among all the stakeholders, and support our partners to bring business in the B2B segment.”