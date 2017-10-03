IFCA hosts 7th International Chefs Congress in New Delhi

The Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) hosted the seventh International Chefs Congress (ICC) at Hotel Pullman in Aeroicty in September. The three-day event featured 1,000 handpicked culinary industry achievers, India and international, 40 speakers, five main events and witnessed particpation of more than 20 different countries. Speaking at the inauguration, Chef Manjit Singh Gill, president, IFCA stated, “ As the food standards go down, it is the need of the nation to have more skilled and trained professionals in the culinary industry. We have seen great organic growth in the profession as more teaching professionals enter the industry. Therefore ICC as a platform is the biggest event of the culinary industry to bring all the people together for mutual learning and knowledge exchange.”

Gill further emphasised that the association is simply run by people committed towards the profession and not after making money. Chef Soundararajan, chief secretary, IFCA, elaborated, “The main purpose of IFCA is to improve the country’s culinary standard and put it on the global stage. As one of the largest gatherings of chefs in Asia, the ICC enabled chefs to network and exchange knowledge with the global culinary heads. The sessions were more to promote food across the world and understand culinary trends.”

This year the conference was themed on the Indian concept of ‘Panchbhootha’ or five elements. The idea was to take the association chefs to new heights by elevating the culinary profession with consistent knowledge diffusion, training efforts, persistent networking and consequently promoting the culinary tourism as a whole. The event itself had five events on the sidelines including Young Chefs Shoulder to Shoulder Session, National Culinary Exhibition Margarine Carving Contest and The Bocuse d’Or All India Selection.

Tristan Beau de Lomenie, general manager, Pullman, Aerocity, stated, “We were pleased to host such a large delegation of the culinary industry. The event was a perfect platform for knowledge exchange and representing India’s culinary journey.”

The conference also featured an awards ceremony that honoured some of the talented achievers of the industry. There was a trade show where the food and service exhibitors showcased their latest offerings.

International chefs got the exclusive chance to interact with top chefs, restaurants, food writers, wine producers, photographers, food stylists, marketers, nutritionists, academics from the hospitality industry. The speakers were from various countries like North America and Europe with participation from countries like Mongolia, Indonesia, Romania, UK, Russia, Middle East etc.