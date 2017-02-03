India to be a key source market for Marriott hotels in Greater China

Henry Lee

Marriott International had recently organised the China Week in India, which saw participation of 15 hotels from Greater China. The top MICE cities for incentive travel in China include Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Shenzen, Macau. Marriott hotels in Greater China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) have seen a steady growth from India outbound in the last two years, almost 7-8 per cent, while in some destinations in mainland China like Shanghai and Beijing the growth has been almost 10 per cent. “India will be a key source market for us. When we look at the growth pattern, the numbers have been very encouraging,” said Henry Lee, chief operations officer and managing director, Greater China, Marriott International. Almost 80 per cent of MICE bookings come from professional conference organisers, wholesalers and intermediaries. Marriott International works closely with them.

Marriott currently has 265 operating hotels in Greater China and 300 in the pipeline, to open between now and the next five years. There are 17 operating brands, with brands like Fairfield and Autograph to open soon in the region. “More brands will be coming in to cater to all segments of customers. Our portfolio is great and business of India outbound to China is looking very bright. Brands like Renaissance, Marriott, Sheraton (in Macau) are popular with the Indian MICE segment. Hong Kong SkyCity Marriott Hotel and Shanghai Marriott Hotel City Centre (because of the location, restaurants and banqueting spaces) are other popular hotels,” mentioned Lee.

There has been a lot of focus in the last few years to position Marriott hotels across China for the Indian MICE and business travel market. “Particularly in terms of F&B, we have been working with our sister hotels in India on how we can cater to the market. We had set up an exchange programme so that F&B service and kitchen staff can come down to India and learn the culture, habits, the flavours and food that Indian guests like,” mentioned Lee, pointing out that it is easier when they are catering to groups as it is prearranged. In buffet breakfast they try to include Indian food.