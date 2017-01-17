Impulse planning emerging amongst Indian travellers: OYO

OYO’s year-end analysis of hotel bookings in 2016 has indicated that a majority of Indian travellers are increasingly driven by impulse. Impulsively planned trips emerged as the top driver for outstation trips both in business and leisure travel segment, with 61 per cent of all the bookings made on OYO platform being the ones made within 24 hours prior to check-in.

The research further highlights that despite the last-minute bookings, travellers’ expectations in terms of service, facilities and experience are pre-determined and non-negotiable. Wi-Fi, breakfast and hygienic rooms have emerged as the three biggest priorities for guests.

Commenting on the insights, Kavikrut, chief growth officer, OYO, said, “We are witnessing a travel awakening in India. Along with the surge in bookings from impulse travellers, both within leisure and business segments, we see an emerging paradox in that even as travel-planning cycle reduces further, the expectations from on-ground suppliers and agents is of delivering a non-negotiable and predetermined experience. Thus the onus on travel partners such as hoteliers and those offering travel-related services is to ensure consistent, high-quality service delivery.”

OYO’s research identified Chennai, Goa and Gurugram as the top-contributors to hotel-booking via app. Whereas, Shillong, Coorg, Darjeeling, Vishakhapatnam and Munnar were identified as most popular winter-holiday destinations in 2016.

Additionally, it also identified the most-expensive and most affordable localities for budget hotels in top travel destinations like Paharganj and Arambol.