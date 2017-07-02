IDS Next rolls out GST compliant Hotel ERP

To help hotels in India to adhere to upcoming GST norms, hospitality technology provider IDS Next, has rolled out a GST compliant version of its Hotel ERP Software. “The Goods and Services Tax Council has already finalised GST rates for hotels and restaurants and as a leading technology partner for hotels, we have introduced FortuneNEXT 6.5 which is the latest version of our Hotel ERP that is GST compliant,” said Manoj Kumar Mohanty, senior vice president – sales, South Asia and Southeast Asia, IDS Next.

IDS Next’s Hotel ERP will assist users in generating multiple returns required to be filed with GSTN. It will also help hotels to calculate the correct tax payable on sale of products and services to guests. Besides, hotels can generate invoices as per GST guidelines and invoice format. The hotel software will integrate with GST Suvidha Providers (GSP) in order to help hotels file their compliance related returns automatically, monthly and annually. Hotels can also file their GST returns even if they have interfaces to third party finance modules.