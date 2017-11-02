IDS Next launches mobile-based service quality improvement platform

Hotel technology provider IDS Next Business Solutions has announced the launch of a new product, FX Service, a mobile-based service quality improvement platform for hotels. FX Service will enable hotels to “delight” guests by attending to their requests ahead of their expectation. This app will also help hotels to improve guest experience and staff productivity. Hotels can create guest requests in a web-based application. Once a guest raises a request or compliant, staffs in the respective department get notified on their FX Service Android app, enabling them to act immediately.

“In a typical environment, a staff gets instructed to deliver a specific item to the guest in his/ her room. In this case, the staff would not have any idea about who requested it, when the request was registered and how soon the guest wants it. This leads to guest disappointment. But with FX Service, this will be a thing of past. The app shows the service request, room number from where it was requested, name of guest, time of request, and finally the time before which a request has to be completed,” said Binu Mathews, CEO, IDS Next.

Hotel staff can start to work on a task, mark it as completed when it’s done. They can even create and confirm service requests on behalf of guests.

In FX Service app, respective department managers will have complete visibility of the guest requests and complaints that are in various stages – new, in-progress and completed. To make sure that the guests’ needs are taken care of, they can reassign or reopen a request. The app highlights requests that are overdue in terms of allocated time.

Using FX Service, hotels are said to be able to improve overall staff productivity with the help of data – top performing departments, top staffs, repeated overdue requests, etc.