IPHA and WICA support FHW Mumbai

Vaishali Sinha

I-Professional Housekeepers Association takes upmost pride in being associated with FHW, for the Professional Housekeepers Challenge for Western India 2017 along with the other housekeepers of the industry. On behalf of the entire IPHA team, we extend our heartiest congratulations to FHW for their 30th glorious edition. We wish you all the success for many more editions to come and hope to continue doing events with you in the future.

– Vaishali Sinha, President, (I-Professional Housekeepers Association) IPHA

Chef Vernon Ceolho

Healthy competition helps an artist grow in his/ her profession. WICA as an association has always encouraged a meeting of minds through competition. Along with FHW, GICC provides a platform for chefs to display their art, test their skills and most importantly, learn from observing others at work. This partnership will go a long way to foster goodwill in the chef community and the industry at large

– Chef Vernon Ceolho, President, Western India Culinary Association (WICA)