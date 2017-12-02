Hyatt to expand in underserved mkts

Harleen Mehta

Hyatt Hotels and Resorts which has 27 operational hotels in India represented by six brands (Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place and Hyatt), has a strong focus on growing in the Tier II and Tier III cities to attract new customer segments. “We are focused on increasing our footprint in Tier II and III destinations as these cities and towns are underserved, and we believe that they have great potential. After the successful launch of Hyatt Regency Lucknow and Hyatt Place Rameswaram, our hotels in the pipeline – Hyatt Place Hyderabad, Hyatt Place Bengaluru and Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty — are a testament to our strong commitment towards the domestic market,” said Harleen Mehta, VP, Sales Operations – India, Hyatt Hotels and Resorts.

According to Mehta, Hyatt Place is a large part of the growth strategy in India. “The brand is gaining popularity here as it offers stylish, comfortable and cost-effective options for business travellers and families. The Hyatt Regency and Grand Hyatt brands will also see expansion in the market,” she mentioned, pointing out that Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty will mark foray into the Kerala market, while Hyatt Regency Lucknow is expected to strengthen presence in north India. In pilgrim tourism market, after Hyatt Place Rameswaram, the company is also looking at venturing into Himachal Pradesh with Hyatt Regency McLeod Ganj. “The city also known as Little Lhasa witnesses an abundance of domestic as well as international leisure travellers and has religious significance as well. We have been present in Amritsar for quite some time now and continue to be the hotel with the maximum number of room keys in the city,” added Mehta.

Speaking about the Andaz brand she said, “At present, we are focused on Andaz Delhi and its offerings. This will help us learn a lot about our guests from the creative class, and will definitely set a strong foundation for Andaz in India.” Mehta however clarified that while a number of Andaz hotels are in the pipeline in markets such as Singapore and Munich, there are no current plans to open more Andaz hotels in India.