Hyatt Regency Delhi awarded LEED Platinum

Hyatt Regency in New Delhi has become the first Hyatt property among over 700 properties across the world to get a LEED platinum status. As a LEED Platinum five star hotel, Hyatt Regency Delhi is now recognised on the basis of excellence in sustainable design, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, material and resources, indoor environmental quality, and innovation in operations. It has also become one of the few hotels in New Delhi to have this certification. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified buildings are built to be resource efficient. They not only use less water and enerygy, but reduce the greenhouse gas emissions which also results in saving the entire operational cost of a hotel.

The internationally-recognised LEED plaque and certificate were presented to Shiv Jatia, chairman and managing director of Asian Hotels (North) by Gopalakrishnan P, managing director, Asia Pacific and Middle East, GBCI. Speaking on the occasion, Aseem Kapoor, general manager, Hyatt Regency Delhi said, “It is of course a proud moment for all of us, especially as we are the first hotel to receive this certification within the Hyatt family. ”