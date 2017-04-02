HVS announces finalists for HICSA 2017 Hotels of the Year Awards

HVS has announced the finalists for the ninth ‘Hotels of the Year Awards’. The winners for this year will be announced at the13th edition of the Hotel Investment Conference – South Asia (HICSA), scheduled to be held on April 5 and 6 at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

The HICSA Hotels of the Year Awards were instituted to honour and recognise the most outstanding hotel developments in the previous year in South Asia. The awards have, over the past nine years, grown and now encompass a wide range of accommodation products across the lodging industry. Since its inception in 2009, close to 350 hotels have been nominated in various categories.

Close to 50 nominations were received this year and HVS has shared the names of the finalists across the following six categories: Best Luxury/ Upper Upscale Resort, Best Luxury/ Upper Upscale Hotel, Best Upscale Hotel, Best Upper Mid Market Hotel, Best Mid Market Hotel and Best Budget/ Economy Hotel.

The list of finalists was derived by a panel of six judges using a detailed point-based analysis model of each hotel’s ranking across various criteria.

Like every year, the winners will now be selected by HICSA delegates via an online voting system, which will go live till April 5, 2017.

The names of the winning hotels shall be announced on Day 1 of the conference as part of the scheduled programme.

Best Luxury/ Upper Upscale Resort

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa – New Chandigarh, India

Meghauli Serai, Chitwan National Park – Meghauli, Nepal

The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa – Pushkar, India.

Best Luxury/ Upper Upscale Hotel

Taj Santacruz – Mumbai, India

Conrad Pune – Pune, India

JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata – Kolkata, India.

Best Upscale Hotel

Hotel Grand Mercure Mysuru – Mysuru, India

Hyatt Regency Chandigarh – Chandigarh, India

Radisson Blu Hotel Faridabad – Faridabad, India.

Best Upper Mid Market Hotel

Lemon Tree Premier, City Center, Gurugram – Gurugram, India

Hyatt Place Goa/ Candolim – Goa, India

Ramada Resort Kumbhalgarh – Kumbhalgarh, India

Jetwing Kaduruketha – Wellawaya, Sri Lanka.

Best Mid Market Hotel

The Fern Residency, Udaipur – Udaipur, India

Mercure Hyderabad KCP – Hyderabad, India

The Fern Bhavnagar – Iscon Club & Resort – Bhavnagar, India

Best Budget/ Economy Hotel

ibis Styles Goa Calangute – Goa, India

Kalyan Hometel – A Sarovar Hotel – Chennai, India

ibis Chennai City Centre – Chennai, India.

The panel of judges that has put together this selection of contenders, comprises: Ritwik Khare, chief business officer – hotel and accommodation supply, MakeMyTrip; Vinay Gupta, VP – asset management, SAMHI; Rajiv Sharma, industry expert; Ritu Bhatia Kler, MD, Total Integrated Design; Ravish Swarup, CEO, Praxis Services; Manav Thadani, chairman – South Asia, HVS.

HVS is set to host the 13th edition of HICSA, which will bring to fore the most relevant subject matter, key issues and latest industry trends that shape and transform the future of hospitality businesses in South Asia, as well as, around the world. Over the last 12 years, HICSA has consistently managed to scale greater heights, establishing itself as one of the most coveted forums for all industry players in the region. Each year the conference brings together more than 500 delegates from over 20 countries.

The conference this year will feature CEOs from four global hotel companies, namely Christopher J Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton; Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation; Rakesh Sarna, managing director and CEO, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, and Vikram Oberoi, managing director and CEO, The Oberoi Group.

The conference will also feature a series of keynote addresses by industry specialists, such as Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; David Scowsill, president and CEO, World Travel and Tourism Council, and Michael Issenberg, chairman and CEO – Asia Pacific, AccorHotels. This year, HICSA will also recognise Dr A B Kerkar as the recipient of the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

Speakers at the conference include Arun Nanda, chairman, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India; Ashish Jakhanwala, managing director and CEO, SAMHI; Binod Chaudhary, chairman, CG Corp; Craig Smith, president and MD – APAC, Marriott International; Deep Kalra, chairman and group CEO, MakeMyTrip; Jonathan Vanica, managing director, Asian Special Situations Group, Goldman Sachs; Kapil Chopra, president, The Oberoi Group; Kavin C Bloomer, executive director, Morgan Stanley; Peter Henley, president and CEO, Onyx Hospitality; Peter Kerkar, group CEO, Cox and Kings; Rajiv Kaul, president, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts; Saurabh Chawla, chief development officer, Louvre Hotels Group and Thorsten Kirschke, president – APAC, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, among more.