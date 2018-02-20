HPMF Middle East Chapter launches in Dubai

India’s leading Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) marked its first ever global entry by launching the Middle East chapter recently at Ibis One Central, Dubai. HPMF is the first professional association spreading wings beyond India and going international. The response was really overwhelming from all the participants.

The entire delegation of over 55 hospitality professionals from across Middle East, along with dignitaries, gathered at the most modern Ibis One Central, Dubai. The event was presided over by Mohan Deshpande, chairman HPMF. The guest of honour were Shaikh Ahmed Al Habbai – chairman of Al Habbai International, Thomas Payne – director US High bush Blueberry Council, Juan Esteban Sanchez – director Procolombia and Dinesh Shinde – MD Anusaya Fresh Fruits and Veg LLC along with other dignitaries.

Mohan Deshpande welcomed all delegates and thanked them for believing in the HPMF’s core objective of Development of Hospitality Procurement Professionals. He elaborated the importance of networking and collaboration. In continuation, Mohan Deshpande said, “Purchasing Managers are an integral part of the industry and they need to understand & showcase their own value.”

Nitin Nagrale, founder & general secretary took the audience through the journey of HPMF. He made a presentation on HPMF and explained the objectives and vision of HPMF. Highlighting the importance of purchasing managers, who are more a background artist, Nagrale said, “Purchasing is an integral part of any organization and forming a forum like HPMF was more of need than desire. The Forum aims in bringing the world closer by networking and collaborating.”

Adding to Nagrale, Sanjay Goyal; vice chairman HPMF said, “Network is our Networth and every Purchase Manager must consider that as the biggest tool for success.” The need for HPMF is in bringing together the purchase heads of hotels on one platform to network, explore new ways of working and knowledge sharing from technology and innovation standpoint.

“We are excited to launch the HPMF Middle East Chapter in Dubai,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh; president of Middle East Chapter, thanking the audience for being part of the successful launch of chapter.

HPMF Middle East Chapter Council Members-

Bhanu Pratap Singh – President (Atlantis Hotel, Dubai)

Zahid Aslam – Vice President (Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas Abu Dhabi)

Council Members – Sekar Selvaraj (Sekars Hospitality) , Vinod Dermal (Hyatt) , Ram Kishore Yadav (Oberoi), Ventakesh (Taj), Devendra Tiwari (Gossip), Rajeev (Atlantis), Chandrashekhar (Dukes Palm)

Networking of Professionals

“I am extremely happy with this noble initiative which gives importance to the relationship and networking. Happy to understand the objectives of HPMF.” – Thomas J Payne – director US Highbush Bluebery Council.

“Very well planned, organized and executed, so many new friends, so much of knowledge sharing. This is beginning of new life.” – Sekar Selvaraj

“Congratulations to the entire HPMF family for a very successful event. Everything was just perfect. You have raised the bar for all.” Asif Kayani – director of Purchasing Four Seasons Dubai.

It was very reassuring for the people to believe in HPMF and showing trust in their philosophy of building strong partnerships with all the stake holders within and outside the fraternity.