HPMF to celebrate its seventh anniversary during annual convention in Jodhpur

Jodhpur will be the host city for Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) annual convention this year. The three-day convention will witness participation from more than 250 purchase managers from India and other countries including Dubai, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The convention has been planned in a manner where it will not only be an opportunity to network with other purchase executives, but also experience the grandeur of the palatial mansions of the city. The three days have been carefully planned to maintain a balance between business learning and leisure.

HPMF will also be celebrating its seventh anniversary along with the convention and awards from September 14 to 16, 2017 at Indana Palace, Jodhpur. The unique concept of ‘Seven elements of the universe’ will bring the purchase managers from different organisations to one platform. The idea is to co-ordinate efforts and passion to create a better environment in hospitality procurement. Training and development needs will be identified and a three-year plan of action will be created during the convention.

Speaking to Food & Hospitality World about the convention, Nitin Nagrale, founder and general secretary, HPMF, informed, “One thing to look forward is the huge networking opportunity. As we will be launching our Dubai chapter soon, we also have purchase managers from various GCC countries attending the event. These three days will enable them to meet our sponsor vendors and also experience the beautiful city of Jodhpur in a unique manner. In terms of learning, there are going to be discussions on organic procurement, green hotels, way forward for purchase managers, tips for being a successful buyer by prominent players of the industry.”

Presentations will be done by an organic farmer, Rajasthan Tourism Department, stalwarts in HR and chairperson from an environment organisation who will add to the panelists in the procurement scenario.

A few special achievers will also be honoured from India along with some unsung heroes in order to help the fraternity to get motivated and work in a better manner. A few categories are emerging procurement person of the year, male procurement person of the year, female procurement person of the year, best hospitality procurement team, best sustainable development sensitive procurement team, the Living Legend Awards, etc.