HPMF Middle East Chapter launches in Dubai

India’s leading Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF) marked its first ever global entry by launching the Middle East chapter recently at Ibis One Central, Dubai. HPMF is the first professional association spreading wings beyond India and going international. The response was really overwhelming from all the participants.

The entire delegation of over 55 hospitality professionals from across Middle East, along with dignitaries, gathered at the most modern Ibis One Central, Dubai. The event was presided over by Mohan Deshpande, chairman HPMF. The guest of honour were Shaikh Ahmed Al Habbai – chairman of Al Habbai International, Thomas Payne – director US High bush Blueberry Council, Juan Esteban Sanchez – director Procolombia and Dinesh Shinde – MD Anusaya Fresh Fruits and Veg LLC along with other dignitaries.

Mohan Deshpande said, “Purchasing Managers are an integral part of the industry and they need to understand & showcase their own value.” Nitin Nagrale, founder & general secretary took the audience through the journey of HPMF. He said, “Purchasing is an integral part of any organisation and forming a forum like HPMF was more of a need than desire. The Forum aims in bringing the world closer by networking and collaborating.”

Adding to Nagrale, Sanjay Goyal; vice chairman HPMF said, “Network is our Networth and every Purchase Manager must consider that as the biggest tool for success.” The need for HPMF is in bringing together the purchase heads of hotels on one platform to network, explore new ways of working and knowledge sharing from technology and innovation standpoint.

“We are excited to launch the HPMF Middle East Chapter in Dubai,” said Bhanu Pratap Singh; president of Middle East Chapter, thanking the audience for being part of the successful launch of chapter.