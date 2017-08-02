HPMF proposes collaboration with hospitality associations and groups

The Hospitality Purchase Manager’s Forum recently hosted an event on the ‘The Power of Collaboration’ in New Delhi. Many of the trade associations like Hotel and Restaurant Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (HOTREMAI), Forum of India Food Importers (FIFI), India Culinary Forum (ICF), i-Professional Housekeepers Association (IPHA), The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) among other prominent associations were invited, keeping the vision of future collaboration. Nitin Nagrale, founder and general secretary, HPMF, said, “The objective of collaborating with other associations is to look beyond the individual issues and collectively address the issues of the sector. We are looking at a consortium with representatives of couple of core committee members from each association.” HPMF plans to invite a few core committee members from each trade association to Jodhpur for HPMF’s seventh anniversary and annual convention, scheduled from September 14 to 16, to further this goal.

HPMF is now nationally engaged with CII and has partnered with Messe Frankfurt which will further help in global expansion and will also be holding its seventh national conference and awards in Jodhpur in September, 2017.

Winners of Goa’s Promising Housekeepers of the Year Awards, in different categories:

Innovative –Rajasekar S, executive housekeeper, Cidade De Goa; Environment conscious – Ritu Goyal, executive housekeeper, Caravela Beach Resort; Aspiring – Kiran Kumar R, executive housekeeper, The Leela Goa; Inspiring – , executive housekeeper, Alila Diwa Goa; Gen X – Amitav Panda, executive housekeeper, Grand Hyatt Goa; Gen X – Pratek Jaiswal, executive housekeeper – W Goa; Guest Centric – Laxman Singh, executive housekeeper, Radisson Blu.

The event saw top dignitaries and key stakeholders of the hospitality sector come together under one roof. Hosted by the HPMF-North Council, the core team including president Shiv Shankar Menon, vice president Sanjay Goyal, general secretary Rajesh Panse, joint secretaries Amitabh Shrivastav and Priya Malhotra along with the council administrative members Jairaj Singh, Kaushik Jhingan, Surender Sharma, Gyan Upadhyay and Dr Harshvardhan Singh were also present during the event.

Addressing the audience, Menon spoke about the future plans of HPMF. He said, “We are excited about the global footprint of HPMF. Soon we will launch the UAE chapter, and we are in the process of having a tie-up with purchasing associations of Singapore, USA and Vietnam. We are also planning to open a school of procurement soon in Maharashtra.”

Nagrale also mentioned that HPMF will be announcing its first chapter outside India in UAE, where HPMF has about 50 members already. HPMF is a consortium of purchasing managers from the hospitality industry representing star hotels, catering companies, stand-alone restaurant chains and airlines.