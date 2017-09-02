Gurugram gets the first taps on table microbrewery

The microbrewery concept is seen evolving with the opening of first-of-its-kind taps on table microbrewery in Gurugram. Brewbuddy, based out of Sector 29 in Gurugram, has introduced the self pour beer concept in India. The taps on table service is situated on the lowest level of the pub where the guests can simply use a pre-loaded card and touch on the sensors. Guests can then select their own choice of beer and directly pour it into the glass at the table. This feature which has not been seen before in the India market has become the USP of the place.

The 150 cover brewpub shall serve 12 beers annually with four available throughout the year and other specials being brewed depending on the season and event. The four regular variants to be served are Hefeweizen – Translated “Hefe with yeast”; Amber Ale, Dark Abbey Ale and Special Ale .The beers are brewed live under the guidance of India’s premium master brewer Ishan Grover.

Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Ashish Gupta, one of the partners of this new venture, shared the challenges behind bringing a new concept in the India market. Gupta informed, “Since it was a new concept there was no case study available for us to look into. All the information we gathered was out of internet and that too off some selected outlets. It was a new thing for the technicians to learn and execute.”

Commenting on the competition in the market, he said, “In a market like Gurugram, where we experience cut throat competition, ‘create and innovate’ is the only policy to survive. We have to keep providing our patrons something new and different all the time. So far the response has been good as people are happy to pour their own beer.”