Gpark Hospitality: Focused growth strategy

Girish Aradhya

Bengaluru headquartered Gpark Hospitality was established about 16 years ago. It is a hospitality and F&B consultant offering end-to-end solutions for the industry. Currently Gpark Hospitality is operating and managing nine hotels in Bengaluru. “We are the only company doing design, built and management – from finding suitable place for hospitality to conceptional design, development of the hotel, pre-opening and post opening. Our forte is sales and marketing. We are the management consultant – the operator,” said Girish Aradhya, founder and CEO, Gpark Hospitality. Aradhya has been associated with The Leela, Royal Orchid, Citrus Hotels, Nandana Hotels and Swati Group. Gpark Hospitality was also the Hospitality Partner for FHW Bengaluru 2017.

The company has ambitious plans to expand in all metros in India. Aradhya mentions that MoUs are in pipeline, all the properties will be under management contract. The target categories are business hotels, boutique properties and three-star properties. The properties in Bengaluru include West Fort Hotel (50 keys in Rajajinagar, with two banquets and two speciality restaurants), The Palladium (50 keys business hotel in Gandhi Nagar, with multi cuisine restaurant, banquets, boardrooms); Hotel Sanman Gardenia (50 rooms hotel in Jayanagar with a vegetarian restaurant); Ajantha Komforts (at JP Nagar); Dwaraka Grand (Kumaraswamy Layout); Sai International (the only hotel in Davangere with full infrastructure like swimming pool, pond). All the nine hotels are being managed by the company.

Giving his views on the competitive hospitality market in Bengaluru, including the space the company operates in, he says, “We work in a systematic way. Promoters and investors who depend on us will invest.”

Aradhya pointed out that after demonetisation the hospitality industry has been affected. The market is also being driven by the demands of the new age customer, the young IT millennials who want the best in class products being exposed to international markets. Acknowledging that both in online and offline space there is a lot of competition, he remarked, “We are doing very good, with occupancy rates are varying from 83 to 86 per cent in most hotels. We have a lot of corporate tieups, including with banks and pharmaceutical companies, software. We get 10 to 15 per cent walk-in customers.”

Reminding that for investors it is now taking four-five years extra to get their return on investment, he affirmed, “That is a challenge for a management consultant. In this scenario that is why we are in three divisions – we design, develop and manage.” His projects are both greenfield and brownfield properties.

Expansion plans

Gpark Hospitality is looking to grow all over India and pan Asia. “We are looking for funding from venture capitalists for our five-year plan, to have our own hotels in the name of Gpark,” stated Aradhya. He is looking at about 13 hotels in Bengaluru in the near future. “Next we would like to go to South India, in particular Tamil Nadu and Kerala. We are looking at a heritage property and have interest in eco tourism. We would like to go to B cities and tourist places. Lot of enquiries are from destinations like Coorg, Chikmagalur and Ooty. However, we are being selective and particular about owners. We have created a brand name and do not want to spoil it. We want to give an international experience to Indian clients,” asserted Aradhya.

According to Aradhya, Gpark is the only company in India giving minimum guarantee revenue for each property. “That is our USP. Of course it depends on the project, location, product and infrastructure. After inspection by our expert team we set the targets for minimum guarantee income. We deliver and take our consultation fee monthly,” he said, adding that the contract also includes day to day operations, HR, training, SOP, tie-up with OTAs and corporates, etc.

The company is very strong in F&B – restaurants and banquet. Aradhya urges through FHW that FHRAI should reach out to the tourism ministry and central government to get subsidy, and give industry standards to the hospitality sector.