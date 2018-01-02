Goodness in a bottle

As per a study conducted by Goodness, one in three Indians skip breakfast which is considered the most important meal of the day. Many a times people are looking for healthy snacking opting between their meals. To change this trend, Goodness, a ready-to-drink beverage brand in the dairy segment, has launched a wide range of smoothies made of oats and yogurt. The company’s third category also includes first-of-its-kind cold brewed coffee.

Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Chaitanya Chitta, co-founder and CEO, Goodness, stated, “There is a huge opportunity in the beverage segment. While there have been many innovations, beverage is still emerging as a segment. Our special research has showed that two thirds of the younger population skip breakfast three times a week. Our smoothie range is nutrition packed in a bottle and can be used for quick consumption during breakfast time and in between meals. It is convenient, on-the-go and provides good amount of nutrients that can calm your hunger.”

The brand’s portfolio of oats smoothies, yogurt smoothies and cold coffees contains no preservatives, no artificial flavours or colours and is a great source of nutrition and protein. Founded by Chitta and Lakshmi Dasaka in April 2015, the company caters to millennials looking for an alternative and healthier beverage experience.

Chitta further informed, “We are currently placed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR region with expansion plans in Mumbai and Pune early in 2018. We produce five lakh units a month and have received great reponse from these markets. We have recently tied up with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and will start selling through its 150 outlets reaching out to 25 lakh audience. We hope to be present in 4,000-5,000 outlets by June 2018 and achieve five-fold growth for the company.”