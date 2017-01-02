Godrej Nature’s Basket eyes Rs 1000 cr sales by 2020

FHW Staff – Mumbai

Godrej Nature’s Basket (GNB) has announced it will undergo a strategic transformation to grow its revenues three fold, to reach Rs 1000 crore by 2020. Calling it ‘GNB Refresh 2020’, the strategy outlines a roadmap for the business to become the country’s “freshest and finest premium neighbourhood store.”

Avani Davda, managing director, GNB, said, “We remain excited about the future and are targetting a thoughtful expansion that entails three-times growth by FY-20. We will also double our store count from the current 35 stores, penetrating deeper in the western and southern regions nurturing inhouse brands.”

GNB’s transformation journey entails consolidation and sustainable profitable growth that will materialise over the next three to five years. “The aim is to have a robust and thoughtful omnichannel expansion in the medium term,” she added.

GNB expects to achieve this through a focus on sourcing the “freshest and finest food”, penetrating deeper in the South and West and nurturing its own brands. GNB is also looking to overhaul its store format, for both existing and new stores, to achieve its target. The refreshed store design will be unveiled by early FY 18. “The company has inhouse brands including Healthy Alternatives, Desi Nature, L’Exclusif, and is set to launch a new brand Nature’s Kitchen which will offer ready-to-eat foods curated by top chefs, using freshest ingredients,” stated Davda.

About 10 per cent of the company’s revenues come from online sales, and Davda expects that by 2020, this will touch about 15 per cent.

(PTI)