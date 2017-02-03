GHC 2017 discusses the future of hospitality sector

Global Hospitality Conclave (GHC), an annual initiative by the alumni of Oberoi School of Hotel Management (OSHM), was held at The Leela Ambience Hotel in Gurugram recently. The fourth edition witnessed participation from over 100 members and saw speakers such as Vikram Singh Mehta, chairman, Brookings India; Patu Keswani, managing director, Lemon Tree Hotels; Ingo Shweder, chief executive officer, GOCO Hospitality among others talk about the transformations in the hospitality sector. Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Kaul, president, The Leela Hotels, stated, “GHC integrates a social networking event into a knowledge sharing platform which makes it unique. The main idea is to make it rewarding and relevant to today’s professionals.”

The day started with Mehta’s keynote address; he stated, “In order to grow, hoteliers need to be prepared with multiple business models and tools. The socio-economic, economical and technological changes will be major factors in decision making for the future.”

The first session on hospitality sector’s development and investment was chaired by Manav Thadani, chairman, HVS – Asia Pacific; Dilip Puri, MD – India and regional VP, South Asia, Starwood Hotels and Resorts; Nirupa Shankar, executive director, Brigade Hospitality; Ashish Jakhanwala, founder, Samhi and Ratan Keswani, deputy managing director, Lemon Tree hotels. The session focused on the bad practices in hotel investments, challenges from the real estate sector and post-demonetisation analysis.

While Keswani shared about hiring differently-abled people at Lemon Tree, Shweder discussed the potential of wellness hospitality and his two upcoming properties in Goa. The second session on diversity and inclusiveness in workplace, moderated by Radha Ahluwalia, managing director, IMA discussed on how more hotels can adopt measures to hire differently-abled people. The panelists at the session, Niren Chaudhary, president, Yum! Restaurants International; Aradhana Lal, vice president, sustainability initiatives, Lemon Tree Hotels and Pritha Dutt, director, Empower discussed how overcoming few challenges could lead to success stories.

The last session on F&B innovation saw industry veteran SSH Rehman; AD Singh, MD, Olive Bar & Kitchen and Rohit Khattar, MD, Old World Hospitality on the panel. The panel unified on the thought that innovation through technology can change the dimension of the food sector.