FHW Bengaluru to stir Bengaluru’s F&B, hospitality industry

Following its recent show in Goa, the Bengaluru edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) 2017 will be organised from August 9 to 11 at the White Orchid Convention Centre, Hebbal, Bengaluru. An event focusing on developing business relations and trade opportunities for the buyers and sellers of the F&B and hospitality industry, FHW Bengaluru 2017 is supported by industry bodies including i-PHA, Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF), South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (SIHRA), South India Culinary Association (SICA), Dial A Baker, Bar Square, US Premium AG Products, Morde among others.

The highlights on August 9, 2017 include Hospitality Think Tank – The GM’s Conclave panel discussion that will see GMs from leading hotel groups discuss ‘Where are the ARRs Going?’. South India Culinary Challenge 2017 will witness competition categories like Tier Wedding Cake, Artistic Pastry Showpiece, Artistic Bakery Showpiece. Live Zone Workshop is being organised in association with Dialabaker.com Chef Arvind Prasad on chocolate pastries and tasting.

Day 2 will see many power packed events – the Culinary Zone will witness live cooking by Bengaluru chefs – five demos by SICA members, while FHW Bengaluru 2017 Restaurant Honours will felicitate unique and premium restaurants of the city. South India Professional Housekeepers Challenge 2017 includes competition categories like Bed Making with Towel Art (for professionals), Uniform Designing (for students), while the panel discussion will focus on ‘Housekeeping services outsourcing’. The Power of Purchase workshop will be on ‘Future of Procurement – Going Digital’. August 10, 2017 will also mark HPMF South India Chapter launch.

On August 11, the Mixology Championship 2017, will showcase the talent of young mixologists in the city.