FHW Mumbai to host 5th Annual Chef’s Connect

Food Hospitality World (FHW), in its 16th successful year, will see the 33rd edition of FHW exhibition in Mumbai. With an objective of creating bigger and better opportunities of partnership within the trade fraternity, the event will see participation of over 450 leading food, hospitality and beverage brands showcasing over 2,000 product categories. To be held from January 18-20, 2018 at MMRDA Grounds in BKC, the trade show will also feature industry specific three live competitions – The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC), Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge – Western India (PHC), and Mixology Championship, FHW Business Excellence Honours with some new interesting shows.

This year FHW will be hosting the 5th Annual Chef’s Connect. The fifth edition of Chef’s Connect is a unique congregation of top notch three, four and five star hotels head chefs, food bloggers/experts, industry influencers and hospitality entrepreneurs, bringing the key focus on global trends, market leading renovations and recent developments on cutting-edge issues. This year’s theme is ‘Change: The Only Constant’. While the industry stakeholders will come together to share their insights on the topic, they will also get an exclusive opportunity to network with the exhibitors.

The event is supported by 10 renowned industry associations namely, Food Bloggers Association of India (The FBAI), Hospitality Purchasing Managers’ Forum (HPMF), Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), I-Professional Housekeepers Association (IPHA), National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), and Western Indian Culinary Association (WICA). Alongside, the event will also witness five country pavilions showcasing their specific products and offerings.

Like each year, key conferences at the trade show include FHW CEO Speak, The Power of Purchase, and Hospitality Think Tank – The GMs Conclave, which will see participation from general managers of leading hotels. These discussions will throw light on some recent issues as some prominent industry stakeholders share their insights. Leading companies participating in the event include Zafran Innovacion, Adwin India, Pillsbury, Morde Food, Unilever Food Solutions, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, Amul, Prabhat Dairy among many others. While some prominent players of hospitality industry like Blue Star, Cello Industries, Cerra Globe Inc, Anandi Specialities & Services, AV&T Hospitality Solution, Gilly Professional Kitchens, FNS International, Kaapi Solutions India, Elan Professional Appliances, Dolphy India, Duroflex, Thomson & Thomsons, Italian Food, Voltas, Coffee Day Global will also be showcasing at the event.

Organised by India’s leading media house The Indian Express Group and Hannover Milano Fairs India (subsidiary of two of the world’s biggest tradeshow organisers – Deutsche Messe, Germany and Fiera Milano, Italy), FHW is one of the most visited platforms for trade and consumers in food, beverage and hospitality industry in the country.