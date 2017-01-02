FHW Mumbai 2017 to see leading industry associations

FHW Staff – Mumbai

The 30th edition of Food Hospitality World Mumbai, to be held from January 19-21, 2017 at MMRDA Grounds in BKC, will see participation of leading industry associations including Indian Hotel & Restaurants Association (AHAR), Food Bloggers Association of India (FBAI), Hospitality Purchasing Managers Forum (HPMF), Hotel & Restaurant Association for Western India (H&RAWI), Western Indian Culinary Association (WICA), I-Professional Housekeepers Association (IPHA), Retailers Association of India (RAI), National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), and Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA).

The three-day trade show will be witnessing eight special events, more than 350 global brands, over 10000 business visitors, all under one platform.

The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC), organised in association with WICA, will see over 150 culinary professionals participate to compete and present their culinary skills. The Mixology Championship will call liquid chefs and bartenders to create their unique, innovative mixes in both cocktails and mocktails. Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge, in association with IPHA, is an exclusively designed competition for the housekeeping fraternity to showcase skills and finesse.

Apart from competitions, FHW Mumbai 2017 will also feature insightful discussions and thought-sharing by industry professionals. Debuting this year is International Laundry Summit, to be organised in association with CINET and World of PTC Business School. The summit will feature exclusive conferences and workshops for the laundry industry to educate and engage on cost effective processes, sustainability and skill training.

Hospitality Think Tank/ The GM’s Conclave is the annual meeting place for general managers from eminent hotels to converge and discuss current industry trends, growth prospects and challenges. FHW CEO Speak, to be held in association with RAI, will be an exclusive panel discussion with prominent CEOs of leading food retail chains to share their insights on the retail business in India and its future prospects. The Power of Purchase, in association with HPMF, is a conglomeration of distinguished procurement heads under one roof to share their expert insights on the purchasing trends, supply chain management and partner relationships. Whereas, Hospitality Knowledge Exchange, in association with National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), will witness key restaurateurs on dias to discuss the current market trends, venturing challenges and the business analysis 2020.