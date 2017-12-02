FHRAI to increase members; strengthen industry representation

Garish Oberoi

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India, recently appointed Garish Oberoi as its new president for 2017-2018. The association plans to bring in more members to grow further and strengthen industry’s representation with the government.

Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Oberoi stated, “We represent the hospitality industry of India and are directly connected to anyone working in, or for this segment. The number of members registered with the association should grow to channelise our interests and also strengthen representation with the government when we face certain challenges. I have appealed with the board to add banquets, guesthouses, foodhalls who not necessarily pay a fee but are part of the association. This shall help us gain leverage as the strongest representation body.”

He feels that the industry has seen three major hits in the past one year, starting with demonetisation, liquor ban and the latest being Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Oberoi is the honorary treasurer of Hotel & Restaurant Association of Northern India and has held various positions in FHRAI and HRANI as president, vice president and honorary secretary.