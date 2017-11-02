FHRAI elects Garish Oberoi as president 2017-18

Garish Oberoi

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) at its 61st annual general meeting, has appointed Garish Oberoi as president for 2017-18. After taking over as president, Oberoi said, “It is an honour to lead this apex and the oldest association of hospitality industry. I know it is a significant commitment, but I with my team will put in our best efforts to maintain legacy of FHRAI through strengthening the role of the association as an advocate, communicator and educator of the key issues impacting the industry on a national as well as global level.”

Besides, advocacy on the challenges and issues of hospitality industry with government, increase in membership base of FHRAI and making it a one-stop data centre capable of updating its members on latest developments in terms of licensing, guidelines, trends of hotels and restaurants, hospitality market research, etc, is the agenda envisioned for the days to come.

A well-known personality in Uttar Pradesh’s business community and social circle, Oberoi has been in the hospitality business for the past two decades and is the partner of Hotel Uberai Anand, Uberoi Anand and Associates and Amber Restaurant, Bareilly.

He is the honorary treasurer of Hotel & Restaurant Association of Northern India and has held various positions in FHRAI and HRANI as president, vice president and honorary secretary. In the past, he has held the position of director of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO).

Oberoi is also the executive member of Rohilkhand Productivity Council and of central UP Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also holds important positions in several social and education organisations of Bareilly.

The meeting of the new FHRAI executive committee was held immediately after the AGM, wherein the following office bearers for the year 2017-18 were elected:

Honorary secretary: Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, MD, Deep Group of Hotels

Vice president: K Murali Rao, MD, New Woodlands Hotels

Vice president: T S Walia, MD, Hotel Walson

Vice president: Dilip C Datwani, CMD, Hotel Jayshree

Honorary treasurer: K Syama Raju, MD, Hotel Maurya

Joint honorary secretary: Bharat H Malkani, MD, Hotel Transit

Joint honorary secretary: Pranav Singh, director, Opium Bar & Restaurant.