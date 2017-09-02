FHRAI’s 52nd convention to be held in Bengaluru

The 52nd Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) Annual Convention will be held from September 14-16, in Bengaluru at the Shangri-La Hotel. The three-day convention is returning to the city after more than two decades. The event will feature a diversity of activities unique in showcasing the best of the region with offerings of the culture, heritage and customs of the state. The theme of this year’s convention is ‘Hospitality 2025 – The future is now’. In a message to the members, K Syama Raju, president, FHRAI, stated, “The organising committee, under the leadership of K Nagaraju, chairman, has been working tirelessly over the last few months to ensure this convention will deliver what you want – the right speakers and content, by adopting the best practices from the past regional and national conventions. We are sure this will be an event that will gain accolades from all the participants including hoteliers, restaurateurs, food business entrepreneurs and exhibitors. The event will feature a diversity of activities unique in showcasing the best of the region – with offerings of the culture, heritage and customs of the state.”

Speaking on the theme chosen for this year’s convention, ‘Hospitality 2025 – The Future is Now’, he added, “The customer journey is evolving, so businesses need to alter their approach, the conversion funnel is no longer linear and the purchase journey can begin at any point along the decision path. It’s important for us to tap into this dynamic market, target the audience journey, and personalise the content.” The business sessions will be held on September 15 and 16 and the FHRAI awards will also be conducted. The Lalit Ashok hotel and Jaya Mahal Palace Hotel will host the special dinner on the second and third days of the event.

The FHRAI convention draws together a broad cross section of influencers, thought leaders, government representatives and stalwarts of the industry. The delegates from across the country get the opportunity to engage with policy makers, industry stakeholders, new entrepreneurs and global experts to discuss industry trends.