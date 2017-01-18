Food & Hospitality World is the most reliable source of information for the Indian hospitality industry. It is published by Global Fairs & Media Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture company formed by The Indian Express Group and leading global exhibition organiser Hannover Milano Fairs India Pvt. Ltd. From news and analysis to latest policy updates, articles on F&B, tech talk by experts to manpower management issues - Food & Hospitality is India's most comprehensive publication for the hospitality sector and has a wide readership across the country.