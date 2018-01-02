Elanpro to to continue focus on B2B and retail

With increasing investments in cold storage and refrigeration infrastructure, the Indian refrigeration and food service industry has identified immense growth prospects and business opportunities. Elan Professional Appliances (Elanpro), one of the leading players in this segment, in a short period has built up an extensive infrastructure to sell and service its product range catering to hospitality, retail and life science businesses in India. The company offers international range of refrigeration and food-service solutions for hotels, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, ice cream and beverage, food retail and healthcare segments.

Ranjan Jain, managing director, Elanpro, said, “The commercial refrigeration industry is sophisticatedly developing. We are witnessing an overwhelming inclination towards the usage of environment friendly and energy saving gases. The industry as a whole is concentrating on product development to reduce energy consumption and less GHG emission in the environment.”

“I think, evolving consumer preferences has led to significant changes in food consumption trends, which is forecast to drive demand. Hospitality industry is anticipated to drive major chunk of commercial refrigeration equipment market in the near future. Continuous advancements in cooling technologies are prompting the need for efficient storage of perishable goods and energy-potent systems in the hospitality industry,” he added.

The company has numerous showrooms, known as ‘Experience Centres’, across India – Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Burari and Kolhapur. “This year we will be launching a range of Counter Top Display – a compact no frost freezer to enhance the look and feel of the products displayed. Also, we have recently launched Elanpro Garbage Coolers. All the new launches are HACCP and FSSAI certified conforming public health requirements set forth in India,” informed Jain.