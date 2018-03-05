ElanPro has appointed AV&T Hospitality Solutions as business partner for Mumbai and it will look at all refrigeration products sales & service. AV&T Hospitality has been providing solutions to all types of small and big properties to hospitality in the last five years across India. AV&T Hospitality, the name that spearheads the experience of dealing with a professional hospitality company that supplies and delivers exceptional services at unmatchable prices, right on time, right at your doorstep quickly succeeded through a simple, yet very effective client centered approach to business.

This approach gave customers frequent access to reliable industry knowledge leading to superior service. Its extensive product base is sourced from leading suppliers within their field, expanding across all aspects of guest rooms, Dining, Kitchen and Cleaning. AV&T is also doing business with Exclusive partner of Bittel Phone, TCL Hospitality Chemicals, KingSafe Lockers and Gaoan RFID Hotel Door Locks.

Elan Professional Appliances (ELANPRO) is a young company founded by professionals who have a combined experience of over 60 years in the Indian Refrigeration & Food Service industry. It is trusted by the largest names in Hospitality, Retail and Pharma Industry. The company has a network of almost 100 channel partners and it offers an international range of refrigeration and food-service solutions for hotels, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, ice cream & beverage, food retail and the healthcare segments.