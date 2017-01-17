Elanpro continues to focus on reliable quality, energy efficient, innovative products

Elanpro’s latest offering for the bakery industry is the Bakeshop DC Series, a confectionery showcase range characterised by appealing designs and high performance, which will be on showcase at FHW Mumbai 2017. The brand continues to add reliable quality, energy efficient and innovative products to its offerings. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, Sanjay Jain, director, Elanpro, informed, “To address the dynamic requirements of the hospitality industry, we have also launched Hot Wonder by SPM, a leading drink dispenser from Italy. A true winter staple drink machine, it dispenses hot chocolate as well as beverages like coffee, hot milk, soup and tea. We also plan to launch more products from this range in the coming months.”

Commenting on the range, he added, “Expansion of fast food chains and rising number of restaurants have triggered the demand for ice cube makers. Besides, residential and food and services industries, ice cubes and flakers are also used in food stores for display of sea food and cold cuts. We have Elanpro Ice Machines in various sizes to cater to that category.”

The new products to be showcased at the exhibition will be the GT Touch, an innovative multitasking machine that can deliver up to five products – soft ice cream, frozen yogurt, chilled coffee cream, sherbet or slush.

“The biggest challenge in the hospitality segment today is identifying new revenue streams whilst making savings through operational efficiencies. Continuous advancements in cooling technologies are prompting the need for efficient storage of perishable goods and energy-potent systems in the hospitality industry,” he mentioned. However, while talking about the upcoming trends, Jain said that the surging number of working population and busy lifestyles, consumer purchase patterns, availability of wide range of frozen food products will turn to growing demand for refrigeration capacity.