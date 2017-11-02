Duravit celebrates 200 years in the industry

Duravit, one of the leading international manufacturers of designer bathrooms, has carefully managed its brand, which is synonymous with holistically designed bathrooms. On recently completing 200 years in the industry, Frank Richter, CEO, stated, “We see ourselves as interior designers for bathrooms as living areas.”

Duravit continually develops innovations in all areas, from materials engineering to flushing technology and electrical engineering for light, sound and whirl systems, and the look, feel, acoustics and usability play an important role here, too. In this way, the company meets the present and future requirements of its clients in all areas. Richter emphasised, “The brand triad of quality, design and technology is what distinguishes Duravit.”

Today there are five product areas – ceramics, furniture, wellness technologies including shower-toilets, whirlpools, saunas, tap fittings and accessories. The company produces at 11 locations around the world.

Asutosh Shah, managing director, Duravit India with Dr Frank Richter, CEO, Duravit AG

For seven years now, Duravit AG has been running a production site in Gujarat. Today, India is emerging as a major sanitary ware market in the Asia Pacific region. Given this favourable economic situation, it was a logical step for the German-based design bathroom manufacturer. The plant in India is the Duravit Group’s 10th production site worldwide and covers an area of around 170,000 sq m. Before the opening of an owned subsidiary, the company has been operating in India since 2001 via wholesalers. Since then, the subsidiary has already earned the status of a recognised export house, with ISO 9002 certification, ISO 50001 certifications, and ISI mark.

“Duravit expects the India market to continue on its growth path. We, therefore, plan to maintain our focus and extend our activities in this region,” added Richter. Amongst others, the bathroom manufacturer is benefitting from the strong demand for design and lifestyle brands in India. The bathroom itself has become a popular lifestyle theme; purely functional bathrooms are increasingly a thing of the past in India. Modern bathrooms feature comfortable, holistic concepts based on individual needs. Ideal conditions for the design bathroom manufacturer. The demand for Duravit products in India comes from the project business as well as from the private sector. The company has already made an impact in India as a premium designer bathroom brand with presence in more than 75 luxury hotels and over 150 premium residential apartments. Having achieved a wide acceptance, the brand is present across 400 retailer showrooms in India.