Datamate Infosolutions to focus on IoT and mobility

Datamate Infosolutions, a software development and services company, specialises in software products for the healthcare and hospitality industries. Established in 1993, Datamate operates in eight countries across the globe with more than 800 clients. Besides its research and development wing located in India, the company has branch offices in the UAE, KSA and channel partners operating in five countries.

Jobi John, owner, Datamate Infosolutions, said, “We offer two software solutions for the hospitality industry – Hotsoft and Purple Keys. Hotsoft is a hotel management software solution suitable for hotels of size ranging up to four-star. It is a complete desktop solution. On the other hand, Purple Keys is advanced hotel management solution suitable for premium hotels (five-star and above). This complete customisable multiple property management software also supports tablet-based platform. With Purple Keys, we help luxury hotels and resorts to bring their multiple properties across the world under a single online management umbrella.”

Besides advanced features such as centralised reservation system with payment gateway, real-time connectivity with OTAs, web-based MIS reporting system, tablet based operations, automated emails/SMS, advanced dashboard with analytical charts and guest relationship management, it comes with business intelligence system, enabling the management to analyse the business growth and trends.

Speaking on the trends, John added, “IoT can be used to enhance more of the guest experience and can play a major role in creating operational efficiency. As VR already got introduced into our lives through smartphones and companies are selling VR apps and devices, this would play a major role in the hospitality industry. From provision to tour to exotic locations, to taking 360-degree views through the properties, VR is here to stay. Robotics have come into the hospitality industry in other countries. We would take some time to see robots delivering items to our rooms or carrying the guest luggage in hotels.”

He added, “We focus on mobility and IoT this year. There are lots to incorporate when it comes to providing services through mobile.”