Darjeeling unrest to affect the market value of Indian tea: Sarangi

Santosh Sarangi

During the launch of a new tea lounge in New Delhi, Santosh Sarangi, deputy chairman, Tea Board of India, informed that the unrest in Darjeeling will affect the overall brand value of Indian tea than affecting the export numbers. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World, he stated, “Darjeeling in terms of volume is not a large contributor to the overall tea production but in terms of reputation, branding and market value, it leaves a huge impact on the India tea market. So it has surely affected the market in some way or another, but the tea produce in other parts like Assam, Himachal, Silliguri among others has been fairly good. So we expect the tea exports to continue at the same level as last year.”

However, a recent report issued by ICRA stated that tea exports from Darjeeling in West Bengal will be impacted by INR 100-150 crore, which is likely to be significantly higher if the political unrest continues for a longer period.

India being the second largest producer of tea after China is known for its Assam and Darjeeling tea, but the production is exceeding the domestic demand. India needs a strategic marketing approach to increase its domestic consumption. He mentioned, “Increasing the domestic consumption and higher level of export is a challenge for us. Therefore recently we had taken a tea delegation to Chile, which is a big tea importing nation and we are planning to have a similar delegation to other countries that import high quantities of tea including Kazakhstan, Egypt among others. Once there are better promotions on the international front, our numbers shall see improvement.”

“Currently major tea importers from India are Russia, USA and Iran. We feel that in future tea exports can be increased to countries like Kazakhstan, Iran, Ukraine, Egypt and also Iraq and Syria once they stabilise. These countries hold immense growth potential in the future,” Sarangi added.

He highly appreciated companies like Chaayos, Chai Point and Wagh Bakri which are opening their lounges and introducing a new tea culture in the country. When asked about what provisions does the Tea Board of India provide to these entrepreneurs, he informed, “Tea Board of India has a scheme where assistance upto 35 lakhs can be given for setting up tea lounges. So there is an upper limit to the subsidy which could be in form of percentage or 35 lakhs as preferred by the company. We have given a proposal to the ministry to encourage setting up of these kind of lounges in oversees market. In case the proposal is approved, we shall be able to provide upto one crore incentive for our entrepreneurs to enter the international market.”

A recent claim suggested that 18 per cent of tea gardens in India are sick and not giving the required quality produce. Clarifying the fact, Sarangi, commented, “The sick gardens don’t necessarily mean that the quality of the gardens is bad, but some of the gardens are struggling to meet the statutory requirements of paying their dues, gratuities because their financial bottom line is not very good. That is an area where some of the tea states are trying to improve their productivity so they can able to generate more revenue and meet these obligations.”

The tea board plans to sell 100 per cent of India’s produce through auction. He said, “We have floated a concept paper on selling 100 per cent of India’s tea produce through auction. It has received mixed reviews from the tea producers We have received feedback from different stakeholders which shall be examined before making the final decision.”

When asked what is the board doing to market tea in the India market, he informed, “Currently we are undertaking a domestic consumption study to anlayse the pattern of consumption across regions. This shall give us an insight as to what kind of generic promotional campaign will lead to higher consumption. We expect this study to be available in the next three months so we can plan further.”