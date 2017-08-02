CKI set to establish its presence in Bengaluru

Plans to launch a service centre and manufacturing unit with updated CNC machinery

Tarun Raj

Customized Kitchen India (CKI), one of the foremost commercial kitchen equipment manufacturers in India, has revealed its plans to open its manufacturing unit in the cyber capital of India, Bengaluru. Talking about the expansion plan, Tarun Raj, founder and CEO, CKI revealed, “We are not only setting our service centre, but also increasing of manufacturing capabilities to address the growing demands for commercial equipment from the southern and western regions. This will be in line with our transition from being a newcomer to the industry a few years ago to becoming a niche player with substantial domestic and international project exposure.”

The company did not reveal about the location or size of investment for this expansion move. However, it is expected to increase the potential sales of the company and may even score on international accounts due to Bengaluru’s strategic position. Raj said, “Our presence in Bengaluru will allow us to connect with our regular customers and also establish a direct contact with potential clients who have shown interest in our products. The manufacturing unit and service centre will be up and running by the last quarter of 2017.” The unit is likely to boast latest CNC and NC machineries, giving boost to its product quality and drawing interest of the market that seeks innovation.

Raj is extremely positive about the south market. But, has the onset of the GST dampened his spirit? “Not exactly. It will rather bring uniformity and competitiveness among players. In fact, initially, there were a lot of confusion regarding HSN codes and the applicable GST slab for invoicing. CKI has taken the initiative to identify each codes the tax rate applicable, which we have posted on our Facebook page for the benefit of the industry. Any commercial kitchen equipment manufacturer can check it and get help. All of us help each other while we compete rigourously. I will be more than happy to help my peers to surf pass the GST tide smoothly,” Raj concluded.