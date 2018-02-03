For the first time FHW Mumbai saw the Chef’s Connect, the annual chef’s conference organised by Western India Culinary Association (WICA). Chef’s Connect is a platform created to encourage culinary creativity and to professionally and socially engage chefs in a one day theme based educative and networking programme. This year’s theme was ‘Change – The only Constant’. At the event, a coffee table book titled ‘ Culinary Flavours of Western India’ was released. The book, an exclusive collection of recipes by some of the most talented chefs of Western India, was printed and published by Food & Hospitality World for WICA.

In it are featured traditional recipes from Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat with a modern twist and contemporary presentation. The dishes are inspired by local ingredients, cooking styles, methods and utensils.