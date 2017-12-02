Crystal-pure experiences

One of the most undermined considerations for an immersive wine drinking experience, has been the stemware; Lucaris has been leading in providing a new dimension to wine experiences in Asia

Lucaris, the luxury brand of Ocean Glass PCL Thailand, takes on long standing crystal brands with its premium crystalware that portrays world class quality and design expertise. Asia’s first world-class luxury glass crystal brand, Lucaris prouds itself on producing crystal stemware for the first time in Asia. Lucaris crystal glass has attained a global status, especially in its lead-free quality. Glassmaking expertise of Toyo-Sasaki Glass of Japan, Ocean Glass of Thailand and the most advanced glass technology from Germany brought together, have resulted in the creation of world-class quality crystal glass. New lead-free crystal glass composition, with physical aesthetics comparable to conventional lead crystal, result in exceptional clarity and brilliance, with extra strength and durability.

For the most passionate wine-lovers, the Lucaris wine glass is embedded with creative potential. The glass complements the wine by extending the culinary experience on all profound levels that matter. The design of Lucaris stemware and wine accessories is a collaborative effort between Ocean Glass, Toyo-Sasaki Glass and Martin Ballendat, a multiple award-winning German designer. Lucaris stemware has been designed and crafted to the finest details, to ensure the highest in functionality and aesthetic quality that evoke all senses, meeting the demands of wine lovers and food service professionals. With world class quality and design, inspired by modern Asian cities lifestyle, Lucaris evokes the wining senses, enabling the wine to develop its full aromas and tastes, and creates an emerging paradigm in the art of pairing wines with modern Asian and Indian Cuisine.

In the year 2009 with an investment of one billion Baht, the goal was to sell 10 million glasses in the world market within 10 years. Lucaris then opened its first wine glass collections: ‘Bangkok Bliss’ and ‘Tokyo Temptation’. After accomplishing success with the first two collections, Lucaris opened another collection called the ‘Shanghai Soul’ which was then followed by ‘Hong Kong Hip’. After this, Lucaris launched the ‘Shanghai Soul Grande’ which was most recently followed by the ‘Desire’ collection.

Ms. Jariya Sangchaiya

Ms. Jariya Sangchaiya, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Managing Director of Ocean Glass PCL Thailand, shares, “We persistently made a big investment to elevate our premium Asian-made glass crystal to compete in the global stage. We strive to increase our potential to respond to Asians’ changing lifestyle and their palates. Of the highest importance is our desire to deliver world-class drinking experiences through our unrivalled luxury lead-free crystal creations, by utilising the eastern glassmaking expertise from Toyo Sasaki Glass Japan and Ocean Glass Thailand and the latest German technology and innovation.”

As rated by selected sommeliers, food service professionals, and wine consumers, Lucaris stemware has the finest physical qualities – shape, thinness, smoothness, and clarity. Lucaris is comparable to the stemware of major European brands.

Lucaris’ product portfolio includes notable collections such as the Desire collection, Hong Kong Hip, Shanghai Soul collection, Tokyo Temptation, Bangkok Bliss – all featuring numerous variants. Lucaris has also introduced its 2018 Lucaris Festive Gift Collection, offering three distinct sets of products – The Exclusive Set, The Affection Set and The Delight Set.

Lucaris is primarily marketed in Asia, and is well positioned to encourage the growing number of middle and upper class Asians to enjoy the passionate lifestyle experience of modern Asia through exquisitely crafted crystal creations. With its timeless and elegant designs, Lucaris crystal is now expanding its reach to new markets across Asia including China, Hong Kong, ASEAN, and India. Lucaris is also the preferred crystal glassware for leading five-star hotels in Asia such as The Ritz-Carlton, Fairmont Peace, JW Marriott, InterContinental, Conrad, Centara and Sheraton. The products are also available in Home Centre stores in India and across leading department stores in Asia. n