Chili’s American Grill & Bar looks at Rs 20 cr investment in India

American casual dining restaurant chain, Chili’s American Grill & Bar, is looking at expansion in the India market with an investment of Rs 20 crore to open five more outlets this year. This will constitute a 50 per cent growth in Chili’s footprint, taking it from 10 to 15 restaurants in South and West India. The brand is present in 32 countries with 1400 restaurants across Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Egypt, Kuwait, Russia, the UAE, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea among others.

Ashish Saxena

Ashish Saxena, CEO, Chili’s American Grill & Bar (South and West India), said, “We have been very fortunate to have received great support from our guests. This support has led us to grow to the largest global casual dining chain in India. Most of our restaurants are the highest grossing family restaurant in our catchment or malls where we are present. What I personally feel has worked for us, is that we have been successful in creating valuable experiences along with great food.”

Chili’s forayed into India in 2009 in Powai. Since then, it has expanded to Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai including Mumbai at 10 locations. “Unlike other bars, a large part of our customer base is families. Chili’s is a place where the kids can enjoy their favorites from the special kid’s menu and the grown ups can enjoy their favourite margaritas at the same time. Owing to our large portion sizes, we are also a favorite place for large corporate groups who are out celebrating a team success. Our consistency coupled with American-sized food portions and use of highest quality ingredients helps us retain our guests,” stated Saxena, while commenting on the brand’s USP.

In effort to tap the India market more efficiently, the brand has introduced a separate vegetarian section. “We worked hard to create vegetarian offerings which are at par in flavour profile with our non-veg Southwestern favorites. And this does not mean just replacing meat with paneer. Many of our guests are vegetarian and keep coming back as they love the flavours,” he added.