Cello to expand ‘Opalware’ range in HORECA space

Cello Industries is now planning to expand its newly launched Opalware range in the hotels, restaurants and catering (HORECA) market this year. The tableware range, launched in 2017, was also showcased at the recently held FHW Mumbai 2018. Speaking further, Jayant More, manager – sales, Cello Industries, said, “The business in 2017 was good overall. Last year we launched our Opalware range, which is a new unit that we started and now we are planning to expand it in the HORECA market. We have launched a new plant for it, which totally comprises of German technology.”The company has invested around `300 crore in this plant situated in Daman. The entire plant is computerised. We have several high-end competitors, but ours is the biggest plant having a capacity of 50 tonnes per day. We have an international technical team working with us in this plant,” he said.More informed that trade is the company’s core market for this new range of products, followed by organised retail chains such as Big Bazaar and HyperCity. “We have also started working with B2B gifting space. Catering is also a major segment for us – we have already sold around nine crore plates in this segment in the last four-five months. The overall market response has been good,” he added.As part of its marketing strategy, the company plans to capitalise on its recognised brand name for the tableware and kitchenware segments. Cello Industries currently has 10 divisions, alongside the recently introduced tableware and kitchenware. Next year Cello is also planning to foray into the glassware space.

