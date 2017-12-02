Carysil launches its first professional kitchen gallery in India

Acrysil is part of Acrysil Group and one of the world leaders in manufacturing of residential and professional kitchen appliances and products engineered with German technology, marketing the products under the brand name ‘Carysil’. The brand recently opened its first gallery in Mumbai, exclusively for professional kitchen products and appliances. The gallery was inaugurated by Chef Shipra Khanna. The products available under brand Carysil are professional kitchen equipment like preparation equipment, cooking equipment, combination series, display warmers, cafe and bar, cold refrigeration, dish washers, customised equipment and the likes are also sold under the brand and now displayed at the newly launched gallery. The brand boasts of 60 galleries across India showcasing its residential kitchen equipment and has 40 more in the making, apart from over 1000 dealers who already showcase Carysil products.

Chirag Parekh, chairman and managing director, Carysil, said, “Keeping in mind needs of the Indian hospitality market, specifically end user and with emphasis on eco-friendly, energy saving and multi-functional technology; we have a well organised pattern of product supplies and proper availability of spare parts along with an efficient and technically strong after sales team. We, with our international equipment, are very excited about this venture and pledge to cater to the ever growing needs of the Indian hospitality industry.”