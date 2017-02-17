Canadian Agro introduces Canapure Canola Oil in India market

Canadian Agro India, the Indian arm of a leading trading company for canola oil, canola pulses and dairy products in Canada, Canadian Agro, is placing its product Canapure Canola Oil firmly in the India market. The company, which debuted the product in India in September last year, recently strengthened its presence through Food Hospitality World (FHW) Mumbai 2017.

Describing Canapure, Rakesh Gupta, managing director, Canadian Agro India, said, “The beauty of the product is that it is not blended, it is pure canola oil. Canola oil has no trans fat and contains omega 3 naturally. The burning point of canola oil is very high, so when you use it for frying, it doesn’t create smoke. It also has a neutral taste, which eliminates the oil’s taste and brings out the taste of food.”

The product is manufactured in Canada and bottled in India.

“The demand for canola oil in the India market is gradually increasing as people are getting more health conscious. Acceptance by consumers is very good and we have received an encouraging response from the market. We have seen that first-time users are coming back to buy the product, so the challenge is convincing people to try it first,” added Gupta.

The company is putting efforts into creating product awareness and promoting it in India, through a newly created TVC, talk shows with doctors who can then tell people about its health benefits. The company has also deployed a sales team of over 150 people which undertakes B2C promotional activities.

Acknowledging B2B business and promotions, Gupta stated, “We are also in talks with the HORECA industy and institutions. We are in the process of negotiations, reaching to hotels, giving them samples, getting serious leads from the hotels and the industry.”

Canapure is available across various Indian cities, at traditional stores; modern trade stores such as HyperCITY and online stores such as Amazon and BigBasket. Canadian Agro plans to roll out Canapure in more modern trade stores.

Elaborating plans for 2017, Gupta revealed, “For 2017, our plans are to make sure that the product is available at every point, and get more products of Canadian Agro into the India market. We are also expecting the number of import and sales to grow this year.”

The company will also debut canola pulses in India. “In case of pulses, we will make sure the the importer, processor and seller is the same person, which will eliminate margins at three levels, so we can give quality products at competitive prices,” he stated.