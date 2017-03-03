AV&T Hospitality Solutions to promote TCL products and solutions across India

TCL partners (L-R): Brijesh Kumar, Galal Ghlay and Bikash Verma TCL partners (L-R): Brijesh Kumar, Galal Ghlay and Bikash Verma

AV&T Hospitality Solutions, one of the leading hospitality suppliers in India, which is also the exclusive representative of Technical Chemical Laboratories (TCL), acclaimed nature friendly sanitation chemicals and hygiene products in India. AV&T will embark on an aggressive promotion of TCL products and solutions to hospitality clients in India. In order to ensure seamless distribution of TCL products, AV&T is in the process of enhancing its distribution base across different regions.

AV&T has a joint venture with TCL which was set up in 1976 by Galal Ghlay at its headquarters in Egypt. TCL has grown as one of the major manufacturers of kitchen and housekeeping hygiene and laundry chemicals in the Middle East, and continues to expand by developing innovative products for the market today. By providing high-quality and environment-friendly products to hotels and hospitals catering to different departments such as housekeeping, laundry and kitchen departments, TCL product range is the direct result of continuous interaction with its clients. TCL established its regional office in 2006 in Dubai, and with ISO certification, TCL aims to continue further endeavours in providing its clients high quality breakthrough products that are environment-friendly.

The deal between both companies was signed last year. TCL is present in 45 countries and has over 10,000 employees globally. “We chose AV&T to be our partner in India. They represent us and keep track of our products in India and they are hiring distributors in India in different regions. We are now at the stage of introducing AV&T and its products to the market,” said Ghlay. He also revealed that he thinks there are many opportunities in India, and the next step of TCL will be to create awareness and distribute its products across India. TCL will be participating in many exhibitions, events and various other platforms to create awareness of its products across India.