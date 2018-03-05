AV&T Hospitality Solutions introduces TCL Company in India

AV&T Hospitality Solutions has introduced TCL Hospitality & Laundry Cleaning Chemicals in India. TCL Company is specialised in producing and supplying high quality chemicals for sanitation and hygiene of hospital and health services.

The company established in 1976 and the TCL Dubai Regional Office in 2006 takes in consideration the highest quality and standards, resulting in an internationally certified standard and accreditation by delivering comprehensive solutions and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments and improve operational efficiencies for customers at more than one million locations in more than 52 countries. TCL innovative products and services touch virtually every aspect of daily life and are used in hospitals, hotels, restaurants, schools, manufacturing plants and several other locations throughout the world.

AV&T Hospitality has created an impressive infrastructure support with presence in locations like Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Hyderabad, Telangana, Bhubaneswar, Goa and Indore and a country wide network sales and service dealers to serve customers better.