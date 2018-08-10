Atlantis The Palm introduces wedding lounge to target India’s wedding segment

After UK and China, India has been a top priority market for Atlantis The Palm and the recent addition of the wedding lounge for Indian couples shows the further commitment of the brand towards the Indian market.

Kyp Charalambous, vice president, Sales, Atlantis The Palm said, “Tourist arrivals from India to Dubai has been increasing considerably in the past few years. Atlantis The Palm has observed a rise in guest occupancy especially when it comes to the Indian MICE market. Our 14 meeting rooms make sure that all the business amenities are met and the experience of our guests are beyond excellent.”

He further mentioned how the focus is on to increase the stay of visitors more than the preferred weekend getaways. “To make their stay more enjoyable, we have the waterpark, marine attractions as well as two swimming pools where families can bask under the sun as well as the kids can have a memorable time,” he added.

Indian cuisine is always a must asked question by Indian travellers and Atlantis The Palm gives them no reason to complain. There are Indian chefs who prepare Jain food and customise dishes according to the guests’ liking. Even Indian nights are held at the hotel which celebrate Indian culture and cuisine making the guests feel at home. Apart from this, even other cultures are celebrated here as the hotel is home to nationalities from all over the world.

Charalambous said, ”From Diwali to Christmas to Easter, each festival sees Atlantis The Palm decorated and adorned in similar festivities. To further target the Indian wedding market, we have launched the resort’s exclusive Wedding Lounge. We saw wedding bookings increase by 30 per cent in 2017, compared to 2016 with couples from India making up 40 per cent of weddings in 2017.“

For Indian couples looking for a more intimate setting for smaller functions such as mehndi and haldi one can choose from a variety of smaller venues, both indoor and outdoor, including the elegant Silk and Spice Ballroom, which seats up to 250 and the Palm Grove for 100 guests in addition to the Zero Entry Pool-side and the Nasimi Beach.