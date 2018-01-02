Apple Bakery Machinery introduces star product, BOLT deck ovens

Apple Bakery Machinery has been serving the bakery industry for over 25 years. Apple introduced Sinmag Bakery Machines from Taiwan 13 years ago for general bakery machines like mixers, kneaders, ovens, etc. With these equipment, Apple reached all parts of the country. Having understood the needs of the Indian bakers, Apple has now introduced the Bolt range machinery which has been reasonably priced with superior quality.

The BOLT deck ovens are available in gas and electric methods with two, three and four tray decks. The ovens fully stainless steel in construction, available in electrical/gas fuel, and can be offered with under built proover. They have fast heating ranging 200°C in 10 minutes. The baking chamber is made up of heat reflection aluminum alloy sheet. Some other important features of the ovens are premium digital temperature control panel, better heat distribution for uniform baking and great aesthetic looks.