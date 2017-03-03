Anoushka Gourmet to launch new products for HORECA sector

Anoushka Gourmet manufactures and processes Indian curries and gravies, assorted marinades, Italian sauces and a range of Oriental and Thai pastes, both for the retail and HORECA sectors. The brand is planning to launch new products targeting the HORECA sector. Speaking to Food & Hospitality World on the current market scenario, Aniruddh Kasliwal, director, Anoushka Gourmet, said, “The acceptance for ready-to-eat and complete sauces has grown, if you see the current situation. Fusion food has taken a great leap ahead with home delivery. The sector has evolved and services like home delivery are a must to sustain in the sector.”

He opines, “We see the conversion of the ready-to-eat segment from dishes to complete meals with the introduction of a lot more cuisines. The new range caters to bigger palate which has seen greater acceptance across age groups. Indian gravies and Italian sauces have been doing extremely well in the India market for Anoushka Gourmet so far.”

The industry poses as a challenging market for local players. Kasliwal stated, “More than the establishment of the brand, the challenge is of communication in the trade environment. It is difficult to communicate with B2B clients than the B2C industry.”

As the industry gets more competitive with new brands launching products every year, it becomes difficult to stand out. Kasliwal added, “We will keep on innovating to stay ahead in the game. The important factor is to educate the sector about our new products and reach out to the right clients.”